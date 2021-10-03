 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $410,000

First time on the market. Sought after area of Historic Frys Spring. One level brick ranch with finished basement. In law suite/rental potential in the basement. Hardwood floors under bedroom carpet. . Updated bath and kitchen. Two fireplaces. Natural gas. Short walk to Azalea Park. Convenient location to UVa medical center, Downtown Charlottesville and all the amenities of city living.

