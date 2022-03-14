 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $407,000

There is plenty of room to spread out in this quad-level home in Johnson Village. Home office space, check. Well-kept, check. Big yard, check. TING available, check. Move in and remodel to suit your taste. Super value in today's market. Showings begin on Friday, March 4 and offers will be reviewed on March 13. Bring your inspector - sold "as is". Call your agent today!

