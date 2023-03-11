End unit townhome with a fully finished walk-out basement in the Longwood community, located on cul-de-sac street. Easy access to downtown C'ville, UVA Hospital, 64 and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, barstool seating, side deck and double pantry storage closets are a few of the main features on the main level. Natural wooded views surrounding out the back with a great back yard to stretch out and play. Finished basement with 10 foot ceilings, 4th bedroom, full bath, and great rec/media room that could be used for a in-home gym/office/theatre or hobby room. The main bedroom level includes a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite. OPEN HOUSE, SAT MARCH 11th from 1-3PM
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $405,000
