4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $400,000

Charming home in convenient City location with easy access to Downtown and ½ mile to the Rivanna Tr. Nice hardwood floors in this classic ranch home upgraded with thermal windows and a fully finished basement with 4th bedroom and a 2nd full bath. Cozy living room w/ wood burning fireplace has large picture window for lots of natural light. Large screened porch and outdoor patio make room for outdoor summer get togethers; raised beds in the yard for gardening --think homegrown tomatoes and more! Fully fenced yard for pets. Chicken coop comes with the option of 7 young laying hens ready to give you fresh eggs for breakfast. A basketball court with hoop is installed in the level back yard. An additional structure in the back yard has been planned, City permitted, and partially built into a 2 level, 2 BR/1 bath accessory dwelling unit for extra income. The roof has been raised to create the second floor height, stairs installed, and some appliances and fixtures are already purchased, ready and waiting for a new owner who would like to complete this project. This is currently planned as a rental unit but it would also make a great office... or two offices! Plans & permits are available for review. See the floor plans in linked docs.