4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $400,000

Enter into this 4 bedroom 2 full / 1 half bathroom WATER-FRONT FOREST LAKES home to experience a PARTLY FINISHED BASEMENT with FULL WORKSHOP, a new COVERED SCREENED-IN PORCH, spacious BACK DECK, and FENCED-IN BACKYARD with custom FIRE PIT all with WATER VIEWS overlooking the LAKE! Prepare meals in the RENOVATED WHITE KITCHEN with NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & subway tile BACKSPLASH; rest well in the MASTER SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET; entertain friends in the LIVING ROOM with GAS FIREPLACE or FORMAL DINING ROOM; enjoy peaceful CUL-DE-SAC living and all the amenities that FOREST LAKES has to offer!