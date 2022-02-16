Proximity, privacy, and panoramic views deliver endless recreational and entertaining opportunities at HB3 Farm — a unique 28+ acre property nestled in the heart of Ivy, a mere six miles west of the University of Virginia. The property features an outstanding, spacious farmhouse built in 2004, and extensively renovated in 2016, that includes a great kitchen and family room, mudroom, office, first floor primary bedroom suite, laundry on both floors, film & playroom, and formal and informal spaces all capturing the surrounding landscape. Recent additions include a gunite pool, a spectacular pool house with kitchen, and a garage with light-filled, nicely finished flexible space above, currently being used as a gym. Expansive porches, stocked pond, barn with office/tack room, riding ring, trails, workshop, outdoor fire pit, and more comprise this one-of-a-kind offering.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $4,875,000
