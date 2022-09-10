4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $4,500

Spacious and Modern 3 story, end-unit townhome located near downtown and UVA. Sleeping up to 8, this home features 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, 1 car garage, fenced back yard, screened porch, covered patio and garden. Top floor Master suite features king bed, walk in closet, dual vanities and glass framed, tile shower. Queen beds in each of the two additional upstairs bedrooms. Entry floor boasts den/bedroom with King-sized sleeper-sofa, and en-suite full bath. Main level's open floor plan includes with well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Cozy living room and dining area that seats six. Enjoy mountain views from the screened porch or relax on the back patio with fully fenced yard and garden that blooms season round. Bi Weekly maid service included. Plates, utensils, kitchen tools, pots/pans, and basic spices provided. All utilities, and high-speed fiber-optic internet, included in rent. Home boasts solar panels and a HERS rating of 37 making it an eco-friendly choice for your stay in Charlottesville! Conveniently access I-64, UVA, local hospitals, shopping, and dining within minutes. Easily walk to restaurants in historic Belmont or the iconic pedestrian-mall Downtown.