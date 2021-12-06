Privacy and a meticulous renovation in the heart of Farmington. 680 Ivy Lane offers classic style with contemporary accents. A lovely courtyard welcomes guests to an expansive one level home with an open layout. Richly appointed spaces include a large gathering area with a wood burning fireplace and adjoining sun room. The professional-grade Siematic kitchen and butler’s pantry/wet bar are nothing less than spectacular with ceramic Zaha stone and top of the line Subzero/Wolf appliances. After a long day (or a great party) escape to the new Master suite addition with custom closets and a stunning master bath with a luxurious shower and heated floor. The Garage Guest House includes an enormous bedroom, a small office, as well as a laundry room. Garage is fully conditioned and provides ample additional storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $4,400,000
