Absolutely stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the private Avemore community! This townhouse contains 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths as well as an open floorplan. Entry level offers a guest suite with attached bathroom and garage. On The main level you will find a very spacious open great room, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, island and dining area. The Kitchen boasts beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The top floor features the primary bedroom and bath, 2 additional bathrooms, hall bath and a laundry area. The Avemore community offers a park-like setting, private playground and access to pool, fitness, clubhouse and business center. HOA includes lawn care, trash and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 67-47 loss to Houston.