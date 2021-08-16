4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Turn key home on a quiet street in the heart of Hollymead. Make life simple with miles of paths, 2 minute walk to schools, playgrounds/sports fields and nearby shopping. Well maintained home has HardiePlank siding, brick, new roof, new deck, new hot water heater, Aerus whole house air purification system, fresh paint inside and out, and updated baths. Flexible floorplan with 2 levels and lots of light will accommodate many needs. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus a great space for a craft room or workshop/office. Sunny yard space in the front and cool shaded back yard with space for chairs and fire pit.