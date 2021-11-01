4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday from 1-3:00 10/31. Cute 1940s classic cottage in a great Belmont location, backing up to Belmont Park. This home has original hardwood floors, a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a generously sized backyard. The corner lot brings you right up to Belmont park and is easily accessible to the CAT line. Ting is available and this home has a walk score of 64, walk to Ix Park, the Downtown Mall and shops and restaurants. This is one to check out. New washer and dryer and HVAC for 1st level.