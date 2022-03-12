4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $390,000

This IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom END UNIT TOWNHOME features breath-taking MOUNTAIN VIEWS off the ROOFTOP BALCONY & BACK DECK, convenient attached 2-car GARAGE, and a light-filled EAT-IN KITCHEN with white cabinets, large ISLAND, endless granite countertops, spacious pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Utilize the FIRST FLOOR IN-LAW SUITE or FOURTH FLOOR BONUS ROOM/LOFT as an alternative HOME OFFICE! Located just minutes from Hollymead shopping, the Charlottesville Airport, Fernbrook Natural Area, and Chisholm Vineyards and just 15 minutes from UVA/the hospital!