4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $385,000

Estate Sale: 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. All on over one acre in Albemarle County. Home has newer roof (2018), conventional septic system (serviced summer 2021), public water, central AC/heat, 1 car garage, 3 storage sheds, and a large deck for entertaining. Basement includes a bedroom, family room, utility room, and bathroom that are all awaiting your finishing touches. This lovely home is located in well established Northfields neighborhood, close to shopping and all the conveniences of the city without HOA fees.