A great location and a very spacious layout has a lot to offer. Living area, kitchen & dining room on main level, 3 bedrooms & full bath on 2nd level, full bath, bedroom, laundry area & family room with wood-burning fireplace on terrace level. Basement features a 2nd full kitchen, full bath, bonus room & 2nd laundry area. The 2 lower levels have potential for a completely separate living area and would make a perfect in-law suite. A patio, a large screened-in porch off the dining room, and a fenced-in back yard are perfect for entertaining. Freshly painted exterior. New: Central Electric Heating & Air/Heat Pump (2020), Laminated Floors (2020-21), Main Level Refrigerator (2021), Basement Kitchen Range (2020 never used).
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $385,000
