4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $385,000

OPEN HOUSE Sun 10/24 1-3pm. Tucked on a private cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom Brick Split-Level home can be yours! Upper Level features spacious Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen w views of huge level yard, Hot Tub, Garden; 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Lower Level features Great Room, 2nd Master Suite w Tile shower and ample storage. Updated Roof, Windows, HVAC, Flooring...NEW Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer delivered 9/22. MASSIVE Level yard w Hot Tub, Garden Spot & Paved Driveway.

