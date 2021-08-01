4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $384,000

Bring on the paint brushes, hammers, and drills! Rare opportunity to purchase a home in the heart of Belmont. Walk to Downtown in minutes. Interested in the home as an investment? Property was recently rented for $2,700 per month. Currently, the home is split into two apartments, one up, one down, with separate entrances. Could easily be converted back into a single family dwelling. Seller replaced the bottom unit heat pump/furnace/ central air, and refrigerator in May 2021. The home is being sold As Is, it needs a great deal of TLC, but with the right buyer, it can become one of Belmont's flagship remodeled homes.