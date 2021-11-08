 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $381,000

Enjoy all the city has to offer! This wonderful contemporary Belmont home features clean lines, recessed lighting, and abundant natural light from towering windows. Stainless appliances, pantry, and built-ins. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms on every level allow for versatility. The finished basement has a separate entrance. Convenient off-street parking for 2 cars. Laundry located near the primary suite. Just a few minutes from all the amenities Charlottesville has to offer and one mile from Hwy 64.

