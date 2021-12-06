 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $375,000

Situated in the walkable and convenient Raintree neighborhood, with 4 beds/ 3.5 baths this is an ideal family home with an affordable price tag. On the main level you'll find beautiful hardwood floors in pristine condition that run throughout the living and dining room. The cozy living room with fireplace lets in nice, south facing, natural light that make the space inviting year round. Off the dining room and adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious deck overlooking the large backyard. The walkout finished basement includes a living room with fireplace, bedroom, and full bath.

