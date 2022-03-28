4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $375,000

Walk to Target and Hollymead Town Center! Don't miss this well-maintained home on large, fenced corner lot with upgraded kitchen, remodeled owners bathroom, and new LVT flooring in large walk-out basement! Lots of room to run in the flat, fenced yard with playset and fire pit! Yard features asian pear trees and grape vines. Hardwood floors and fresh paint gleam throughout the main level of this split foyer home. Entertainers will love the open flow between the dining and living room with wood burning fireplace on the main level. Updated kitchen features maple cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Converted coat closet to custom pantry storage is a clever solution! Large owners suite features private, remodeled bathroom with frameless glass shower. Two additional bedrooms on main level share full hall bathroom. Lower level features large rec room with new LVT flooring, and brick fireplace with wood stove to keep the home comfortable on chilly days. Home office, fourth bedroom and full bathroom on lower level too. Unfinished utility room with new washer and dryer.