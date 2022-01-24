 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $370,000

Welcome Home! This property is within walking/biking distance to UVA Hospital, shopping & dining. The elevated view from the sunroom is of Azalea Park. The 3rd & 4th bedrooms are on the second floor along with the 2nd full bath. This house is located on a quiet cul de sac in a safe neighborhood. The chimney has been recently repointed. The hardwood floors are real. Needs some minor work to finish the homeowners original vision - Ting Internet - Full partially finished basement for expansion - Roof new in 2012; the gas range and refrigerator are 4 yrs old. Fenced Yard. Kitchen dishwasher, disposal, white cast iron sink ready for installation. Must see.. Add your personal touches to complete. Now let's pull in to your paved driveway!

