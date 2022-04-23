This is the largest town home floor plan offered in Riverwood. This spacious, light-filled, end unit town home w/ fenced backyard & garage is move-in ready! HERS rated for energy efficiency making this a great choice for those looking to save on utility bills. Main living area is an open layout w/ nice flow between the kitchen, dining room, living room & sunroom. Kitchen features an oversized island w/ seating for 4, large pantry w/ custom shelving system, stainless appliances, gas cooking & granite counters. Entry level features foyer w/ 2 closets & an enormous bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet + attached full bath. Additional upgrades include: tray ceiling, custom closet systems, LVP flooring, tiled shower w/ seat + soaking tub in & laundry cabinetry. Sunroom steps out onto rear patio & private, fenced yard. AMAZING ACCESS TO TRAILS & RIVANNA RIVER right in the neighborhood, even spots to launch your kayak! Extremely convenient to NGIC, DIA, Research Park & close to restaurants & shopping. Ample guest parking behind home & in designated visitor spots.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000
