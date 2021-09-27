4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $365,000

Move in ready townhouse with pond and mountain views! Step inside to a foyer area and beyond to a nice size recreation room with gas fireplace. Main level bedroom could make a great home office or 4th bedroom which connects to a full bath from the bedroom and hallway. Hardwood floors stretch throughout the main living area featuring a chef kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cooking, pantry and dining area. Enjoy an unobstructed pond and mountain view from the great room living space - beautiful! Step outside to a fenced-in patio area. Upper level master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and walk-in tiled shower with double shower heads! Two additional bedrooms share a ceramic tile full hall bath. Convenient upper level laundry, too! Detached two car garage. Convenient to everything Charlottesville including Martha Jefferson hospital, grocery, shops and dining across the street and just 5 minutes to downtown. A must see!