4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,900

**OPEN HOUSE 12/05** New Roof! New flooring in kitchen & bathrooms! Bring the bikes & hoverboards or walk to school along the many trails. Quintessential home located in the centrally located neighborhood of Hollymead! Excellent location in Northern Albemarle convenient to Sentara out-patient offices, NGIC, UVA Research Park, Chris Greene Lake, the airport & Hollymead Town Center. Corner lot has mature trees providing semi-private front and back yard. Inside, main level has large living room, dining and eat-in style kitchen. French doors from kitchen open to enormous back "Trex" deck with skylights. Likely to be one of the favorite places to be while home! 3 generous sized bedrooms are on top level, all bedrooms have hardwood flooring under carpet. Basement has large laundry room, half bath, family room with brick fireplace, built-in shelves, bedroom and office with door leading to side yard. Walk to school, enjoy the many walking trails and stay cool at the pool during summer months. It's no wonder, this is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to own a home! NEW ROOF Nov. 2021. NEW floors in kitchen/baths.