4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,900

Northern Albemarle! Very spacious, over 2100 sqft all above grade, and well maintained home close to Hollymead Shopping Center, NGIC, and the airport. Features include a great room with laminate floors and gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen with island and a huge first floor master bedroom. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and one of them is large enough to be used as a rec room. Recent updates include a stone patio with a retention wall in the back, overhead lights in all rooms, and laminate floors in great room. HOA covers all exterior maintenance including roof and lawn maintenance!