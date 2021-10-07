4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,000

Bring on the paint brushes, hammers, and drills! Rare opportunity to purchase a home in the heart of Belmont. Walk to Downtown in minutes. Interested in the home as an investment? Property was recently rented for $2,700 per month. Currently, the home is split into two apartments, one up, one down, with separate entrances. Could easily be converted back into a single family dwelling. Seller replaced the bottom unit heat pump/furnace/ central air, and refrigerator in May 2021. The home is being sold As Is, it needs some TLC, but with the right buyer, it can become one of Belmont's flagship remodeled homes.