4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,900

See Documents for all this property has to offer. This End-Unit Bainbridge Townhome w/Rear-Load 2-Car Garage in Cascadia features a light filled open main level w/great room, kitchen, & dining. Upstairs you'll find the master suite, plus 2 BR, 2nd bath, & laundry. High-end finishes include granite, white cabinets, gas range, chimney hood, & solid oak stairs. Enjoy an amenity-rich community with breathtaking views. Pool, clubhouse, picnic pavilion, playground. 10'X20' furnished patio with fire pit and BBQ. All Utilities, internet and lawn care included in rent. No Undergrads, pets or smoking. 4th BR is used as an office.90 day minimum rental. Owner is licensed agent in CA.

