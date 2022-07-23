4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,875

Walk to Historic Downtown, Belmont Village Restaurants, The Wool Factory, Local Brewery, Rivanna River and Trail plus a Public City Pool from this like new custom built home! Built in 2020 this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is loaded with custom details including white oak wide plank hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets by local cabinet maker, water fall quartz kitchen island and tile bathrooms. The first floor includes a home office, saloon doors that open to a large mud room, open kitchen great room with abundant windows to bring in natural light and a half bath. On the second floor is a master suite with a beautiful bath with walk-in tile shower and large walk -in closet, plus two additional bedrooms and bath. The owners also finished the third floor which can be used as a home office or family room also with wide plank hardwood floors. A walk out terrace leval includes a family room, 4th bedroom, full bath, office and wet bar. Hurry this will not last!!