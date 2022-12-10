4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,500

Only 5 years old, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath retreat has a main floor primary suite with Soaking Tub, walk-in shower, Double Closets & a large window with seat. Main level living is also at its best with first floor laundry, a two-car Garage & home office. The light-filled formal dining room connects to the gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, large Granite Peninsula, & incredible coffered ceiling. Kitchen is open to the great room with cathedral ceiling and double sided gas, stone fireplace with access to the Screened-In Porch. The side yard has a patio in the front for sitting with friends & turf from the side to the back for low maintenance living. Upstairs you will find 3 large Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, & a Bonus Space overlooking the Great Room for exercise, office, or whatever you need! An additional Utility Room on the second level has plenty of room for storage. The community has amazing amenities including a playground, dog park, Community Garden, 5 miles of trails, Sidewalks, Fiber Internet & Trash/Recycling. HOA Dues included in rent including High Speed Internet. Tenant pays all other utilities.