Great opportunity to rent this stunning new home located in the desirable Proffit Terrace! Close to everything! Less than 5 minutes from the Charlottesville airport, multiple grocery stores (walkable to Food Lion), schools, Starbucks, Target, and restaurants on Route 29 North. Only 8 mins to NGIC, 15 minutes to UVA, and less than 2 hours to Dulles In'l Airport. It has 4 levels of living space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, & a covered exterior roof top terrace. As you enter through the front door, you'll find a bedroom with ensuite full-bath, providing privacy & convenience for guests or family members.