Great opportunity to rent this stunning new home located in the desirable Proffit Terrace! Close to everything! Less than 5 minutes from the Charlottesville airport, multiple grocery stores (walkable to Food Lion), schools, Starbucks, Target, and restaurants on Route 29 North. Only 8 mins to NGIC, 15 minutes to UVA, and less than 2 hours to Dulles In'l Airport. It has 4 levels of living space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, & a covered exterior roof top terrace. As you enter through the front door, you'll find a bedroom with ensuite full-bath, providing privacy & convenience for guests or family members.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hamner and Fortune's Nelson County roots were always obvious in their art, regardless of the medium.
The change, introduced by the student-run Honor Committee, will move the school from a single-sanction to multi-sanction system, drastically r…
Marijuana sales were expected to begin in 2024 after former Gov. Ralph Northam signed the 2021 Cannabis Control Act.
Nick Layne died one month shy of his 18th birthday.
The location at 29th Place shopping center in Albemarle County just north of the city was not attracting enough customers or sales, Lidl told …