 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $299,900

Two story Colonial with full walkout bath needs your attention. Three full bathrooms, two up and one down plus the powder room off the foyer makes this a desirable family environment. There are two walk out options in the basement. This home is just waiting for you design direction. Home is in need of much improvement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert