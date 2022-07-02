This charming townhome located across the street from Rivanna Station - home to NGIC and DIA, and minutes from Hollymead Towncenter is move-in ready! You'll love the rich hardwood floors in the entry way and kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is full of upgrades including granite counters, island with seating, espresso stained cabinets and stainless appliances! Upstairs, the owners suite boasts a walk in closet, and private bathroom with large shower. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath, and the laundry is upstairs for convenience! The lower level features a huge rec room that is perfect as a media/workout room, plus a study/fourth bedroom and half bath! Two reserved parking spots in front too.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $298,900
