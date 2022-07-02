 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $298,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $298,900

This charming townhome located across the street from Rivanna Station - home to NGIC and DIA, and minutes from Hollymead Towncenter is move-in ready! You'll love the rich hardwood floors in the entry way and kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is full of upgrades including granite counters, island with seating, espresso stained cabinets and stainless appliances! Upstairs, the owners suite boasts a walk in closet, and private bathroom with large shower. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath, and the laundry is upstairs for convenience! The lower level features a huge rec room that is perfect as a media/workout room, plus a study/fourth bedroom and half bath! Two reserved parking spots in front too.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Library board can't change name on its own

Library board can't change name on its own

“My agenda here is to make sure that this area's most inclusive, diverse and free community resource doesn't get sidetracked or handicapped by this discussion,” the board's incoming chair said Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert