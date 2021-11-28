4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $265,000

MUST SELL FAST! Beautiful partially wooded residential building site in the highly desirable Locust Hill subdivision. 2.7 acres of improved land includes established community water, electric, and septic in place. Rare opportunity to build new in this sought after area of Charlottesville. Sold AS-IS. Existing structures are not habitable. Do not enter structures. Buyer to inspect septic for usability. Submit strongest & best offers by Tuesday, December 7th at 5pm. Builders, investors, and custom home owners, this is for you!