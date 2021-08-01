 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $200,000

Affordable renovation opportunity in sought-after Woolen Mills! Convenient city location is walking distance to three parks, the river/tubing, restaurants & breweries. Bike or walk CityWalk straight to the Downtown Mall. The square footage, 1920's charm, R-2 zoning, and great yard are already there and ready to shine. On the main level you'll find a generous sized living room with attached den/bedroom, open eat-in retro kitchen with an attached bedroom or beautiful sunroom. The full bath with claw foot tub is on the main level adjacent to the kitchen. The rear hall walks out to the expansive porch that wraps around the side and rear of the home. The attic space was converted into 2 extra bedrooms. The partial basement has interior and exterior access with full sized washer/dryer. Window units convey. Property is sold as-is, but inspections are welcomed for informational purposes only.

