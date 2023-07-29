Great opportunity to rent this stunning new home on very convenient location! Close to everything! Less than 5 minutes to Charlottesville airport, multiple grocery stores (walkable to Food Lion), schools, Starbucks, Target, and restaurants. Only 8 mins to NGIC, 15 minutes to UVA, and less than 2 hours to Dulles In'l Airport. It has 4 levels of living space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bath, a 2-car garage, & a covered exterior rooftop terrace. The 4th floor is a versatile loft space that is perfect for a 2nd family room or 2nd office if sharing the rent with a friend. Available on Aug 1st. Excellent Credit Only. No Pets. Showing can be arranged through onsite sales office in the model home. Agent/Owner