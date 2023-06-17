A unique opportunity to lease a beautiful, new townhome to be completed by June 20, with gorgeous mountain views, located in the convenient new Proffit Terrace community. Conveniently located close to NGIC and less than 5 minutes from the airport grocery stores, schools, and restaurants on Route 29 North. 15 to 20 minutes to UVA hospital. Full bath and spacious BR/office on the first level. An open floor plan with a spacious galley kitchen and deck. No pets. No Smoking. Available July 1!