4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,850,000

STONY POINTE offers a spacious, comfortable, well-appointed and meticulously maintained home on 57 private and protected acres, just 6 miles to the eastern edge of Charlottesville. Built circa 2004 by the current Owners, this fine residence features 4 to as many as 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, and a large open floor plan on the main level with high ceilings and plenty of space, including a terrific gourmet kitchen and generous master suite. Other interior features include 3 bedrooms upstairs, and a home office, plus 3,000 finished sq. ft. on the walkout terrace level for game rooms, theater, exercise, storage, and possible in-law's apartment.The indoor spaces flow easily to the large terraces, covered porches and a screened gazebo that surround the home, offering many perfect spots for enjoyment of the magnificent elevated homesite with panoramic views of the Southwest Mountains. Dramatic sunrises and rainbows over the mountains are regular occurrences at STONY POINTE. To the west are panoramic winter views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. If you desire a quality-built home with beautifully appointed indoor and outdoor spaces, privacy, gorgeous views, plus close to the City, then look no further than STONY POINTE.