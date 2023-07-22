A unique opportunity to lease a beautiful, new townhome located in the convenient new Proffit Terrace community. Conveniently located close to NGIC and less than 5 minutes from the airport grocery stores, schools, and restaurants on Route 29 North. 15 minutes to UVA . Two car garage, a full bath and spacious BR/office on the first level. An open floor plan with a spacious galley kitchen and deck. No pets. No Smoking.