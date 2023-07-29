Better than new!!! Awesome four bedroom, three and a half bath Spring Hill town home with a two car garage. Built in 2022 and feel like brand new. Open floor plan and full of light.READY FOR MOVE-IN NOW! Located in Spring Hill Village, you’ll enjoy all the conveniences of Charlottesville living, plus enjoy Spring Hill Village’s very own neighborhood park, dog park, picnic pavilion and fire pit, all without any Yard Work, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the surrounding mountain views. This home has the luxury features you deserve, including a spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath, Large Kitchen Island with Gas Cooking, Oak stair foyer, Rear Deck and a FINISHED 2-CAR GARAGE. Only minutes to 5th Street Station, Monticello Trail, Belmont Park, and I-64 make it one of the most conveniently located communities in Charlottesville
4 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $2,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect has been charged after a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive north of Charlottesville that left two dead.
“DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, (HUNTER SMITH) SIREN RESTAURANT IS CLOSED PERMANENTLY."
Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease.
It is unclear why Hadley is leaving the university, where she began working in 2021.
At UVa, like at almost every college across the country, professors and administrators tend to be more liberal than the average American.