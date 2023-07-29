Better than new!!! Awesome four bedroom, three and a half bath Spring Hill town home with a two car garage. Built in 2022 and feel like brand new. Open floor plan and full of light.READY FOR MOVE-IN NOW! Located in Spring Hill Village, you’ll enjoy all the conveniences of Charlottesville living, plus enjoy Spring Hill Village’s very own neighborhood park, dog park, picnic pavilion and fire pit, all without any Yard Work, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the surrounding mountain views. This home has the luxury features you deserve, including a spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath, Large Kitchen Island with Gas Cooking, Oak stair foyer, Rear Deck and a FINISHED 2-CAR GARAGE. Only minutes to 5th Street Station, Monticello Trail, Belmont Park, and I-64 make it one of the most conveniently located communities in Charlottesville