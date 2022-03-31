 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,600

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,600

Large home within walking distance of everything UVA, plus minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center. Hardwood floors throughout, generously sized rooms on both floors, lots of storage, ample parking for at least 3 cars. City ordinance states that no more than three unrelated individuals may live in this residence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert