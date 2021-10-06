 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,600,000

Set on 21+ acres just 7 miles from UVA, Hickory Hill offers convenience and yet privacy with year-round mountain views. The home has a traditional floor plan which provides rooms for entertaining, as well as, comfortable spaces to relax with family and friends. This immaculate home is filled with light and features 3 fireplaces and antique heart pine floors throughout. Partially finished basement has rec room and laundry. Above garage bonus room with full bath and kitchenette perfect for extra guest space or entertainment room. Property includes a pool with pavilion that features fireplace, full bath, laundry, dishwasher, ice maker and TV. Picnic/Sports area with stone fireplace and incredible sunset view! Internet Speed 130 MBPS. Blue Springs is a 16 home neighborhood on 225 acres that offers a 1.5 mile trail, tennis court and stocked pond.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert