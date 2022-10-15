 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,470,000

To be built new custom home in the beautiful Western Albemarle neighborhood of Ragged Mountain. This 4+ acre open lot provides exceptional views and great possibilities and privacy. Build your dream home with our exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, Wolf - Sub Zero appliances, and much more. Images are from a similar home. Purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.

