 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,450

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,450

Available Now! Front porch, back deck, through the windows... there are views to enjoy from just about anywhere in this beautiful home located in the North Pines neighborhood! Two story, very spacious living includes family room, living room, separate dining room, & fully equipped kitchen. Upstairs is a large master bedroom w/attached full bath and three additional & sizable bedrooms. The basement has been finished & can be used to host family & friends w/comfort and privacy w/tons of space, full bath, & separate entrance. Other notable feature is the storage! Not only does the house boast spacious closets throughout but additional storage rooms, finished & unfinished, & a huge two car garage. Conveniently located just 3 miles from NGIC and US-29 North.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert