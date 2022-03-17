4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,450

Available Now! Front porch, back deck, through the windows... there are views to enjoy from just about anywhere in this beautiful home located in the North Pines neighborhood! Two story, very spacious living includes family room, living room, separate dining room, & fully equipped kitchen. Upstairs is a large master bedroom w/attached full bath and three additional & sizable bedrooms. The basement has been finished & can be used to host family & friends w/comfort and privacy w/tons of space, full bath, & separate entrance. Other notable feature is the storage! Not only does the house boast spacious closets throughout but additional storage rooms, finished & unfinished, & a huge two car garage. Conveniently located just 3 miles from NGIC and US-29 North.