4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,450

Don't miss this older Split Level sitting on a knoll overlooking the pond, located on 2.5 miles from Pantops and shopping. Sitting on a small cul-de-sac, this home has wood floors, multi-levels with living room, dining room, family room, rec room and lower level bath/bedroom. Lots of storage in partial basement and older garage. Garage not useable to park vehicles in due to the steep driveway. Parking front is level and room for multiple cars. Enjoy the wooded privacy off the rear deck and the pond is a great view. Owner prefers a Two year lease but will consider a year or more. No pets, no smoking.

