4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,395

Charming 4+ bedroom, 3 bath, ranch-style home with great location available now! Handsomely renovated throughout this home boasts a large, first floor master suite with exquisite walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with dual vanity and walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms plus bonus office/extra bedroom and additional living room/flex space. Updated kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. Dining nook off kitchen. Separate laundry room with utility sink and stack washer/dryer included. Extra closets for storage. Storage shed and exterior patio with wooded views. Located a stones throw from the Wegmans shopping center and proximate to the I 64 interchange - get to UVA or Downtown in minutes. Professionally managed, contact agent for a showing today!