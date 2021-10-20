Spectacular & spacious contemporary residence on 14.3 acres, known as BEECH HILL, built c. 1974, originally designed by renowned UVA Architecture Professor Jim Tuley. Sited perfectly on an elevated plateau, there are magnificent views of the surrounding mature hardwood forest and across a sloping meadow to a long range view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Natural beauty surrounds this home, and the modern design, with many huge windows, provides stunning views from every room. Very privately situated in the middle of 14 acres, on a paved, lightly traveled country road, BEECH HILL is situated between Ivy and Crozet, just minutes to Western Albemarle Schools and extensive shopping in Crozet, and less than a 15 minute drive to Charlottesville and UVA Grounds. The interior features an open floor plan with quality details throughout, including Marvin windows, extensive custom millwork, 20 ft. high stone fireplace, superb kitchen/breakfast room, a spacious master suite with dramatic spa bathroom, and other remodeled bathrooms. TOTAL: 4-5 BR, 4 full BA, 1 half BA. Exterior special features: copper roof, extensive Ipe deck, whole house generator, and heated pool. ONE HUGE FEATURE: HIGH SPEED FIBER OPTIC INTERNET!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,375,000
