4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,250,000

Impressive and comprehensively renovated Downtown gem, located just steps from the Mall on one of Charlottesville's most charming streets. Owners spared no expense when bringing this grand dame back to life, reviving it with historic accuracy while masterfully blending the highest quality finishes with modern comforts. With so many wonderful gathering spaces inside and out, this gracious & light-filled home is an entertainer’s delight, and though the finishes are of the utmost quality, the home exudes a truly livable style. Fabulous exterior spaces include expansive & inviting front porch, separate side porch, and a tucked-away screened porch overlooking the private, fenced patio and garden space. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and oversized island, formal living and dining rooms, a stunning library with built-in cabinetry, and bedroom with en-suite bath & exterior access. 2nd level features the primary bedroom/bath with walk-in closet, plus 2 spacious bedrooms that share a hall bath, & a cleverly concealed laundry room. Abundant storage throughout, including surprising closet space for a home of this age, walk up attic, and a full walk-out basement. Two dedicated off-street parking spaces.