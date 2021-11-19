 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,695,000

Exceptional details describe this custom-built, builder home. From the mahogany floors, the 60X96 kitchen island, exquisite moldings, spa-like primary suite to the private, park-like 10 acres. The floor plan is an entertainer's dream, or, the perfect family home with attached apartment. The apartment offers a spacious office/game room, family room, one bedroom, one full bath, one half bath, kitchen and laundry. Sit on the beautiful gazebo overlooking your fenced, level yard including a 475' zip line! Hardware River frontage for the water enthusiasts. Unfinished, walk-out terrace level, detached 3-bay shop plus equipment run-in shed and gated entry. Geothermal heating and cooling and a 75-year roof are just the start of a long list of impressive details featured in this home.

