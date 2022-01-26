 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

Exceptional details describe this custom-built, builder home. From the mahogany floors, the 60X96 kitchen island, exquisite moldings, spa-like primary suite to the private, park-like 10 acres. The floor plan is an entertainer's dream, or, the perfect family home with attached apartment. The apartment offers a spacious office/game room, family room, one bedroom, one full bath, one half bath, kitchen and laundry. Sit on the beautiful gazebo overlooking your fenced, level yard including a 475' zip line! Hardware River frontage for the water enthusiasts. Unfinished, walk-out terrace level, detached 3-bay shop plus equipment run-in shed and gated entry. Geothermal heating and cooling and a 75-year roof are just the start of a long list of impressive details featured in this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert