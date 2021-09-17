 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

Nestled privately in a beautiful woodland setting dotted w/ 32 different Japanese maple specimens, this remarkable 1-level residence boasts incredible design & unsurpassed construction & systems quality (Shelter completed the home under the original owner’s exacting eye in 1999). The wonderful 4 bed/3.5 bath floor plan includes a marvelous guest space accessed via covered walkway from the main house. Everywhere you look, you gaze upon nature through the endless windows of this prairie style home designed by noted Seattle architect Curtis Gelotte. Lovely kitchen renovation! Specifications include endless handcrafted woodwork detailing & design flourishes, multi-level, oak trimmed tray ceilings. radiant floor heat w/ gas & heat pump back up, 3 garage bays.

