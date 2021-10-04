4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,550,000

Distinguished builder's personal residence, brimming with high end, custom finishes throughout. Proffit Ridge is an established, distinctive Albemarle County neighborhood offering a unique combination of stately, classic homes in a neighborhood setting while offering individual privacy as well! 2-7 acre parcels, steps from Baker-Butler Elementary & moments from the extensive amenities of Hollymead Town Center. Location offers quick access to the airport & all points north. Hospitals & major employers w/in 5-10 mins. Builder is an experienced, conscientious local builder of premium residences who has completed the existing homes in the neighborhood. His availability to clients is truly noteworthy, as are his skill set & taste levels. Only a handful of lots remain. 1 GIG internet speed through Xfinity available. Pearl Platinum Certification - report in docs tab.